New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale in Waterloo, ON

Showing 1-50 of 85
Used 2008 Nissan Sentra for sale in North York, ON

2008 Nissan Sentra

$4,950
+ tax & lic
259,082KM
Vision Fine Cars

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0
$9,995
+ tax & lic
72,411KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV
$13,900
+ tax & lic
119,200KM
Mat's Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV/PUSH START/ POWER SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/ NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in North York, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV/PUSH START/ POWER SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/ NO ACCIDENTS!
$16,995
+ tax & lic
102,389KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 | FULLY SAFETY | BLUETOOTH for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 | FULLY SAFETY | BLUETOOTH
$7,495
+ tax & lic
156,811KM
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start
$23,995
+ tax & lic
50,383KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$17,990
+ tax & lic
93,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$22,950
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
+ tax & lic
87,683KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
94,430KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE
$24,995
+ tax & lic
49,957KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav
$18,990
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++
$15,987
+ tax & lic
78,665KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
240,620KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
$19,995
+ tax & lic
75,912KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Stratford, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV
$23,950
+ tax & lic
35,680KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER for sale in North York, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER
$12,995
+ tax & lic
164,605KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2008 Nissan Sentra *ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 146KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2008 Nissan Sentra

*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 146KMS*CERTIFIED
$7,995
+ tax & lic
147,037KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++ for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++
$27,987
+ tax & lic
75,783KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!
$19,998
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More!
$30,788
+ tax & lic
14,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
$20,995
+ tax & lic
43,946KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S CVT ONE OWNER / Certified Pre Owned for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S CVT ONE OWNER / Certified Pre Owned
$19,999
+ tax & lic
94,049KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
$10,999
+ tax & lic
153,453KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
193,745KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CarPlay + Android, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CarPlay + Android, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$27,988
+ tax & lic
6,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SR+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX
$23,499
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S
$16,490
+ tax & lic
56,794KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2009 Nissan Sentra S*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 153KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2009 Nissan Sentra

S*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 153KMS*CERTIFIED
$7,495
+ tax & lic
153,600KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|ECOMODE|SIRIUSXM|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|ECOMODE|SIRIUSXM|+++
$27,987
+ tax & lic
80,516KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More!
$26,788
+ tax & lic
36,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV CVT 1.8L SV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT 1.8L SV
$18,898
+ tax & lic
109,047KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S
$11,490
+ tax & lic
119,741KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2011 Nissan Sentra

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
+ tax & lic
176,939KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SR Sedan - Sunroof, Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR Sedan - Sunroof, Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More!
$27,998
+ tax & lic
28,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S, Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires, New Brakes & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

S, Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires, New Brakes & More !
$21,998
+ tax & lic
68,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

New 2023 Nissan Sentra SR Premiun for sale in Stratford, ON

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR Premiun
$31,475
+ tax & lic
90KM
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S
$15,490
+ tax & lic
119,069KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Cayuga, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV
$23,695
+ tax & lic
92,092KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S CVT Certified PreOwned -One Owner! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S CVT Certified PreOwned -One Owner!
$18,589
+ tax & lic
103,334KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Forward Collision Warning, CarPlay+Android & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Forward Collision Warning, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$22,998
+ tax & lic
20,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More!
$26,998
+ tax & lic
13,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2007 Nissan Sentra S ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2007 Nissan Sentra

S ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$3,990
+ tax & lic
235,711KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV Sunroof/Camera/Bluetooth for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV Sunroof/Camera/Bluetooth
$22,998
+ tax & lic
83,471KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra S 6-Speed Manual, A/C, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Alert, New Tires & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

S 6-Speed Manual, A/C, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Alert, New Tires & More !
$22,988
+ tax & lic
36,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
187,092KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2011 Nissan Sentra

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
+ tax & lic
178,856KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$32,495
+ tax & lic
21,700KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

New 2023 Nissan Sentra SV FWD for sale in Stratford, ON

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV FWD
$26,180
+ tax & lic
90KM
Stratford Nissan

Stratford, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control for sale in Concord, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control
$12,995
+ tax & lic
154,648KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

