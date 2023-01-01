Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV/PUSH START/ POWER SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/ NO ACCIDENTS!
$16,995
102,389KM
Auto Rover
North York, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra
2.0 | FULLY SAFETY | BLUETOOTH
$7,495
156,811KM
Leggat Kia
Burlington, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start
$23,995
50,383KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$22,950
103,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
87,683KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra
2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
94,430KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE
$24,995
49,957KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Milton, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra
S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++
$15,987
78,665KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
240,620KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
$19,995
75,912KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER
$12,995
164,605KM
Auto Rover
North York, ON
2008 Nissan Sentra
*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 146KMS*CERTIFIED
$7,995
147,037KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++
$27,987
75,783KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!
$19,998
69,000KM
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More!
$30,788
14,000KM
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
$20,995
43,946KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S CVT ONE OWNER / Certified Pre Owned
$19,999
94,049KM
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra
S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
$10,999
153,453KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
Toronto, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra
SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
193,745KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV CarPlay + Android, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$27,988
6,000KM
2020 Nissan Sentra
SR+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX
$23,499
105,000KM
Sport Motors
London, ON
2009 Nissan Sentra
S*ALLOYS*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 153KMS*CERTIFIED
$7,495
153,600KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|ECOMODE|SIRIUSXM|+++
$27,987
80,516KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More!
$26,788
36,000KM
2011 Nissan Sentra
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
176,939KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra
SR Sedan - Sunroof, Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More!
$27,998
28,000KM
2019 Nissan Sentra
S, Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires, New Brakes & More !
$21,998
68,000KM
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S CVT Certified PreOwned -One Owner!
$18,589
103,334KM
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Forward Collision Warning, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$22,998
20,000KM
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More!
$26,998
13,000KM
2007 Nissan Sentra
S ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$3,990
235,711KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra
S 6-Speed Manual, A/C, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Alert, New Tires & More !
$22,988
36,000KM
2015 Nissan Sentra
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
187,092KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
178,856KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra
LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$32,495
21,700KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra
SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control
$12,995
154,648KM
Manaf Auto Sales
Concord, ON
