2014 Jeep Cherokee

Glass

no haggle

screws

000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss

whichever is less

both keys will be provided**

it delivers 271 horsepower and 239 lb-ft of torque

offering a strong blend of power and performance. The Trailhawk is a true off-road capable vehicle

thanks to its advanced 4WD system

and off-road tires

which make it an excellent choice for tackling challenging terrain. This model features a bold

distinctive exterior with red tow hooks

unique bumpers

and a signature seven-slot grille