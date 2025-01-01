Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282-203096
  • Mileage 102,608 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD is a rugged yet refined SUV designed for adventure. Equipped with a 3.2-liter V6 engine


while the interior provides a comfortable and practical cabin with high-quality materials and advanced technology


including a Uconnect infotainment system with a 8.4-inch touchscreen.

Other standout features include hill descent control


making it well-suited for both on-road and off-road driving. The 2014 Cherokee Trailhawk strikes a perfect balance between outdoor ruggedness and daily driving comfort


offering a versatile and capable SUV for those who seek adventure without sacrificing comfort and technology.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Suspension

raised suspension

Additional Features

Glass
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
both keys will be provided**
it delivers 271 horsepower and 239 lb-ft of torque
offering a strong blend of power and performance. The Trailhawk is a true off-road capable vehicle
thanks to its advanced 4WD system
and off-road tires
which make it an excellent choice for tackling challenging terrain. This model features a bold
distinctive exterior with red tow hooks
unique bumpers
and a signature seven-slot grille
and a Selec-Terrain traction management system

