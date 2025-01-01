Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

132,322 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

Traction intégrale 5 portes tourisme

12111773

2017 Honda CR-V

Traction intégrale 5 portes tourisme

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,322KM
VIN 2HKRW2H9XHH126322

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282-Z26322
  • Mileage 132,322 KM

and performance with a range of premium features. Equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine


making it an ideal choice for both city driving and longer trips. The CR-V Touring is loaded with advanced technology


and a spacious cabin with ample legroom. Safety is a top priority with standard features such as Honda Sensing


and comfortable SUV.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Honda-CRV-2017-id11764421.html

comfort
Led Headlights
Glass
Lane-keeping assist
a power-adjustable driver's seat
which includes adaptive cruise control
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
both keys will be provided**
a navigation system
and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels
The 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is a compact crossover SUV that blends style
it delivers a smooth 190 horsepower and offers impressive fuel efficiency
including a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
and a premium audio setup. This model also stands out for its high-quality interior
offering leather upholstery
and forward-collision warning. The CR-V Touring also boasts a hands-free power liftgate
completing its refined and well-rounded design. With a focus on both utility and luxury
the 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile
well-equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

