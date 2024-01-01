Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> offering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The 10-speed automatic transmission provides smooth shifting and responsive handling</p> <p> and an upgraded audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience. The truck is also equipped with advanced safety technologies</p> <p> and blind-spot monitoring for added confidence on the road. The exterior of the 2023 F-150 XLT Sport stands out with its bold</p> <p> and capability for an all-around outstanding driving experience. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle</p> <p> best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails</p> <p> potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4</p> <p> in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However</p> <p> mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys</p> <a href=http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-F150-2023-id11679315.html>http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-F150-2023-id11679315.html</a>

2023 Ford F-150

75,412 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi

Watch This Vehicle
12040576

2023 Ford F-150

XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,412KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP9PKD18570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic (UM)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282-Y18570
  • Mileage 75,412 KM

Vehicle Description

offering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The 10-speed automatic transmission provides smooth shifting and responsive handling


and an upgraded audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience. The truck is also equipped with advanced safety technologies


and blind-spot monitoring for added confidence on the road.

The exterior of the 2023 F-150 XLT Sport stands out with its bold


and capability for an all-around outstanding driving experience.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-F150-2023-id11679315.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Body-colored bumpers

Trim

Grille

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

technology
Glass
premium materials
and Side Mirrors
hauling
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
including lane-keeping assist
modern look. Inside
both keys will be provided**
making it well-suited for towing
The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 2.7L 302A is a powerful and stylish full-size pickup truck
designed for both performance and comfort. Powered by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine
it delivers 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque
and daily driving. The 302A package enhances the XLT Sport trim with a range of premium features
including an 8-inch digital display
Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system
athletic design. The monochromatic accents
along with 18-inch wheels
give it a sleek
the truck offers a comfortable cabin with durable seating
and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers. Whether you're towing a trailer
heading off-road
or simply driving to work
the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 2.7L 302A combines style

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watford Ford

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po for sale in Watford, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po 60,354 KM $35,595 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Ultra TI for sale in Watford, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Ultra TI 98,042 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Ultra TI for sale in Watford, ON
2018 Lincoln MKX Ultra TI 52,500 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Watford Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

-

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150