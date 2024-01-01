2014 Ford Edge

Menu
CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.</span></span></div><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </div><br /><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & <strong>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong> ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 </span></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span><strong style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>NO DEALERS PLEASE </strong><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;>FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> ODSP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> CTC </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BANKRUPTCY </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PROPOSAL </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> REPOSSESSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> PENSION </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>– </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>CASH INCOME </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> OSAP </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 9 SIN NUMBER </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NO CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> NEW CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> BAD CREDIT </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS </strong>– ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% </span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES </strong></span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;>–</span><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve;> FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.</span></div></div></div>

2014 Ford Edge

188,045 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD|CRUISE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD|CRUISE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,045KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC1EBA66229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,045 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 



CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT




CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.
 

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP – OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 – NO DEALERS PLEASE – FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! – GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED – ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED – WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY – ODSP – CTC – BANKRUPTCY – PROPOSAL – REPOSSESSION – PENSION – BAD CREDIT – CASH INCOME – OSAP – 9 SIN NUMBER – NO CREDIT – NEW CREDIT – BAD CREDIT – EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% – ALL CREDIT TYPES – FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge