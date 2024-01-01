Menu
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CARFAX REPORT:

CARFAX

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-

2016 Jeep Compass

117,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

4WD|SPORT|GAS SAVER! LOW PAYMTS|JEEP|

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB4GD738722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

