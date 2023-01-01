Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

95,908 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

LS

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

95,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967310
  • Stock #: 5435
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV1K6280108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

