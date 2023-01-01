2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 9 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9967310

9967310 Stock #: 5435

5435 VIN: 2GNAXSEV1K6280108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 95,908 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.