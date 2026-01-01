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2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$14,678
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
104,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV5LL233066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T9891A
- Mileage 104,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2020 GMC Terrain