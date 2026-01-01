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2020 GMC Terrain

104,092 KM

Details Features

$14,678

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

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14305082

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$14,678

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV5LL233066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T9891A
  • Mileage 104,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$14,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 GMC Terrain