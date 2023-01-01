$40,999+ tax & licensing
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9976706
- Stock #: P8156A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT5LG270345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
