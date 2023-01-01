Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

29,000 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9976706
  2. 9976706
  3. 9976706
  4. 9976706
  5. 9976706
  6. 9976706
  7. 9976706
  8. 9976706
  9. 9976706
Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976706
  • Stock #: P8156A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5LG270345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 132,269 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius V
 108,943 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 35,000 KM
$44,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory