Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Venue

20,234 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10896348
  2. 10896348
  3. 10896348
  4. 10896348
  5. 10896348
  6. 10896348
  7. 10896348
  8. 10896348
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36NU206389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 20,234 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Welland, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 32,442 KM $44,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 42,549 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue