2022 Toyota Tundra

61,286 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

SR

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFLA5DA1NX047210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
