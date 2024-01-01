Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

32,442 KM

Details Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10886187
  2. 10886187
  3. 10886187
  4. 10886187
  5. 10886187
  6. 10886187
  7. 10886187
  8. 10886187
  9. 10886187
  10. 10886187
  11. 10886187
Contact Seller

$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV4PC355735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R8714A
  • Mileage 32,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE for sale in Welland, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 15,314 KM $40,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid w/Li Battery for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid w/Li Battery 65,321 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring 161,684 KM $21,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4