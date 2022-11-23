$11,495+ tax & licensing
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9363409
- Stock #: 9193
- VIN: JM1BM1V74E1152289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission,Skyactive technology, alloy wheels, sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, rear view camera, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
