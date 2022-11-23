Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

184,000 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363409
  • Stock #: 9193
  • VIN: JM1BM1V74E1152289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission,Skyactive technology, alloy wheels, sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, rear view camera, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
