Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Whitby, ON

2011 Ford F-150

76,077 KM

Details Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1700755998
  2. 1700755998
  3. 1700755998
  4. 1700755998
  5. 1700755998
  6. 1700755998
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,077KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF5BKD58696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Whitby, ON
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 76,077 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Whitby, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 160,687 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Whitby, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 148,973 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150