2007 Honda CR-V

255,000 KM

$8,500 + tax & licensing

Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Power windows, power locks, cruise control, alloy rims and more. Android Navigation system with back camera. Well-maintained vehicle. Comes with New brake pads and rotors all around, and synthetic oil changed. Detailed clean and shampooed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim, included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

2007 Honda CR-V

255,000 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

2007 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
VIN 5J6RE38397L800128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Power windows, power locks, cruise control, alloy rims and more. Android Navigation system with back camera.Well-maintained vehicle. Comes with New brake pads and rotors all around, and synthetic oil changed. Detailed clean and shampooed.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim, included in the price.Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXTHIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.caPROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2Open 7 days a week.Book your appointment for a test drive.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-246-2429

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2007 Honda CR-V