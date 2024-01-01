Menu
Fully loaded vehicle. Leathered seats, sunroof, back camera, powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.caPROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-ins are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

2012 BMW 5 Series

156,000 KM

Details Description

$13,600

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

156,000KM
Used
VIN WBAXH5C59CDW10954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-246-2429

2012 BMW 5 Series