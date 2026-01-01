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Used 2017 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 RAM 2500

301,958 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14086830

2017 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
301,958KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5JLXHG630556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # B23312
  • Mileage 301,958 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
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519-945-XXXX

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519-945-3611

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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2017 RAM 2500