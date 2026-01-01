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Used 2018 Ford Transit T-250 for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Ford Transit

95,293 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Transit

T-250

Watch This Vehicle
14086869

2018 Ford Transit

T-250

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
95,293KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR2ZM9JKA36853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A23481
  • Mileage 95,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
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519-945-3611

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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 Ford Transit