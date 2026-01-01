$26,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Transit
T-250
2018 Ford Transit
T-250
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,293KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR2ZM9JKA36853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A23481
- Mileage 95,293 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
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$26,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2018 Ford Transit