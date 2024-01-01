Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Ford F-250

105,117 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1730825574
  2. 1730825574
  3. 1730825574
  4. 1730825574
  5. 1730825574
  6. 1730825574
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,117KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B64KED20242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21482
  • Mileage 105,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 219,289 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST 107,881 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 133,564 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250