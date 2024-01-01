$39,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK QUAD CAB 4X4 | TECH PKG | LOW KM | HEATED
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS *Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.Searching for your upgrade has never been easier.You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today.OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED!Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options.Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
