$73,226+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM 2500
Tradesman
2025 RAM 2500
Tradesman
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$73,226
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
147KM
VIN 3C63R5CL1SG561688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 147 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-XXXX(click to show)
$73,226
+ taxes & licensing>
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2025 RAM 2500