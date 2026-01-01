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2026 Dodge Durango

25 KM

Details

$65,875

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14130808.812308801?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29110

2026 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

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Contact Seller

$65,875

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG9TC220569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DR26409
  • Mileage 25 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
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519-979-9900

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$65,875

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2026 Dodge Durango