2006 Dodge Ram 1500
ST 1500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elentra coupe!!! Very rare manual transmission,1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Loaded with options like p.moonroof, heated seats,alloy wheels and much more,drives excellent, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
