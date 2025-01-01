Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6V 3L</p><p> </p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p> </p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY</p><p> </p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-ENGINE</p><p> </p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p> </p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p> </p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-TOWING </p><p> </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p> </p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p> </p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p> </p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p> </p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p> </p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p> </p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p> </p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p> </p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2009 Ford Escape

167,008 KM

Details Description Features

$6,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Escape

LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Watch This Vehicle
12460168

2009 Ford Escape

LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1745782366
  2. 1745782366
  3. 1745782366
  4. 1745782366
  5. 1745782366
  6. 1745782366
  7. 1745782366
  8. 1745782366
  9. 1745782366
  10. 1745782366
  11. 1745782366
  12. 1745782366
  13. 1745782366
  14. 1745782366
  15. 1745782367
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,008KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU94G69KC64172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,008 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

 

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

 

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

 

-TRANSMISSION

 

-DIFFERENTIAL

 

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

 

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

 

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

 

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

 

Contact Us:

 

Beyond Motors Inc

 

www.beyondmotors.ca

 

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

 

(647) 785-9897

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

 

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2006 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 180,318 KM $8,290 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Forester X CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Subaru Forester X CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 184,779 KM $7,690 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser HB CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser HB CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 112,863 KM $6,390 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2009 Ford Escape