2011 Mini Cooper Countryman Gray On Black Leather Interior 

 1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  4 Passenger  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Proximity Keys  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 59,715 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hFd9X5lLe9/8sGTrZvQPwbk3L8R5hN6Z&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

59,715 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

FWD 4dr

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

FWD 4dr

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,715KM
Used
VIN WMWZB3C58BWM01125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3512
  • Mileage 59,715 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mini Cooper Countryman Gray On Black Leather Interior 

 1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  4 Passenger  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Proximity Keys  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 59,715 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hFd9X5lLe9/8sGTrZvQPwbk3L8R5hN6Z&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Roof Rails
Body Colour Bumpers
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets
Top hinged tail gate
Chrome-plated grille

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Tool Kit
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension
Engine start/stop button
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Fully electronic throttle control
MacPherson independent front suspension

Interior

Trip Computer
(2) front cup holders
Front seatback storage pockets
Front map lights
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Climate controlled glove box
Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner
Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Interior chrome door handles
Luggage compartment eye lashings
Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down
Toggle switch instrument controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
(6) SPEAKERS

Safety

Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Dynamic stability control (DSC)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Front/rear side curtain air bags
FLAT TIRE MONITOR
Twin horns
Advanced crumple zones
Front air bags w/passenger sensor
Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags
Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system

Additional Features

doors unlock
date/time
1-part centre utility rail
Top colour roof spoiler
Follow-me-home function
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Interior Trim
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper
Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control
On-board computer -inc: outside temp
activate hazard lights & interior lights
average fuel consumption & speed
centre-mounted speedometer
front seat belt limiter
pyrotechnic belt tensioner
1.6L 16-valve I4 VVT engine
Single pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finisher
17 x 7.0 5-star double spoke alloy wheels -inc: 205/55R17 all-season runflat tires
DARK SILVER
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: HD Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman