2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
FWD 4dr
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3512
- Mileage 59,715 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mini Cooper Countryman Gray On Black Leather Interior
1.6L Front Wheel Drive Auto 4 Passenger A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Proximity Keys Push Start Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 59,715 KM ***
Vehicle Features
AutoBerry Canada
