<p><span><strong>2012 Infiniti EX35 Journey AWD Gray on Brown Leather Interior</strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span><span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Memory Seats </span><span></span> <span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> <span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Sensors </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Push Start Button </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels <span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 172,197 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=21LebnXHgAkBndZWre+ua/9PIm/UsR0w>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=21LebnXHgAkBndZWre+ua/9PIm/UsR0w</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1723141408700_5082101042799845 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
LED Tail lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome Grille
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
HALOGEN FOG LAMPS
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Front/rear body color bumpers
T165/80R17 temporary use spare tire w/alloy wheel
Halogen front headlights
Fold-away pwr body color mirrors w/driver side puddle light
Green-tined UV-reducing glass
Vehicle speed-sensitive variable intermittent front wipers

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Front/rear crumple zones
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear door child safety locks
Brake shift interlock
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Rearview monitor
Front 3-point height-adjustable safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) front/(2) rear assist grips
Front bucket seats w/active headrests
HomeLink universal transceiver
Dual front map lights
Lockable glove box w/light
Infiniti analog clock
Anti-theft vehicle security system
Stainless steel sill plates
Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupancy sensor
Electroluminescent gauge cluster
Pwr windows w/front auto up/down -inc: safety reverse feature
Front HVAC microfilter
Drivers armrest w/storage bin
Dual rear personal lights

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Front tow hook
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes
Dual exhaust w/polished tips
3.5L DOHC SMPI V6 engine
ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode

Media / Nav / Comm

In-glass diversity antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
XM satellite radio w/roof-mounted black antenna

Additional Features

(2) rear retractable cup holders
Maple interior trim accents
(2) front console cup holders
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode & downshift rev matching -inc: adaptive shift control
Sequential welcome lighting entry system w/overhead ambient light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

