2012 Infiniti EX35
AWD 4dr Journey
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,197 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Infiniti EX35 Journey AWD Gray on Brown Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Backup Camera Parking Sensors Keyless Entry Push Start Button Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 172,197 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=21LebnXHgAkBndZWre+ua/9PIm/UsR0w
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997