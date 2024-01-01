$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,835 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Blue On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Leather Interior Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera 360 Camera Tow Mode Blind Spot Monitor Navigation Bose Sound System Bluetooth Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER *** FULLY LOADED ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,835 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eFEU3E5vLt1gJP2SlM9Rdb/rni50kGLz
Vehicle Features
