Menu
Account
Sign In
<html> <p>2015 KIA SORENTO SX AWD 7 Seater comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, keyless entry, push start, Power doors lock, Power tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 up to recent in KIA Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</p> <br> <p>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</p> <br> </html>

2015 Kia Sorento

85,933 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Watch This Vehicle
14523949

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1785448685939
  2. 1785448686639
  3. 1785448687110
  4. 1785448687574
  5. 1785448688037
  6. 1785448688487
  7. 1785448688945
  8. 1785448689459
  9. 1785448689918
  10. 1785448690486
  11. 1785448690926
  12. 1785448691399
  13. 1785448691857
  14. 1785448692339
  15. 1785448692757
  16. 1785448693206
  17. 1785448693665
  18. 1785448694121
  19. 1785448694590
  20. 1785448695062
  21. 1785448695519
  22. 1785448696009
  23. 1785448696445
  24. 1785448696959
  25. 1785448697420
  26. 1785448697858
  27. 1785448698395
  28. 1785448698848
  29. 1785448699281
  30. 1785448699737
  31. 1785448700268
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
85,933KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKWDA74FG577238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 77238
  • Mileage 85,933 KM

Vehicle Description


2015 KIA SORENTO SX AWD 7 Seater comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, keyless entry, push start, Power doors lock, Power tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 up to recent in KIA Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......




Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Kia Sorento SX 85,933 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 182,375 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLT 91,467 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2015 Kia Sorento