$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
T5 Momentum
2017 Volvo XC90
T5 Momentum
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 32127
- Mileage 182,375 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volvo XC90 AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, keyless entry, push start, Power doors lock, Power tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2018, 2019, 2020 up to recent in Volvo Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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416-543-4438