2016 Chrysler Town & Country
4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,057 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring w/Leather White On Black Leather Interior
3.6L V6 ECON Mode Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Climate Control Power Sliding Doors Power Options Front Seat Power Seats Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Navigation Backup Camera Push Start Button Alloy Wheels Blu-ray Entertainment System Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 163,057 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bryUNJDvFLf+v8MRFFZIV98MeXbyOhPv
