<p><br></p><p><span><strong>2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring w/Leather White On Black Leather <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1712413753823_4247507948648699 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.6L <span><span></span><span> </span>V6 </span><span></span><span> ECON Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span></span> <span>Dual-Zone Climate Control </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Sliding Doors </span><span></span> <span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Front Seat Power Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Steering Wheel </span><span></span> <span>Bluetooth</span><span> <span></span><span> Navigation <span></span> Backup Camera <span></span> Push Start Button <span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span><span></span> Blu-ray Entertainment System <span> Fog Lights <span></span></span> Alloy Wheels <span></span> Keyless Entry <span></span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** </strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 163,057 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bryUNJDvFLf+v8MRFFZIV98MeXbyOhPv>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bryUNJDvFLf+v8MRFFZIV98MeXbyOhPv</a></strong></span></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

163,057 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

163,057KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1CG6GR244958

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,057 KM

2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring w/Leather White On Black Leather Interior 

 3.6L  V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Climate Control  Power Sliding Doors  Power Options  Front Seat Power Seats  Heated Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Bluetooth  Navigation  Backup Camera  Push Start Button  Alloy Wheels  Blu-ray Entertainment System  Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 163,057 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bryUNJDvFLf+v8MRFFZIV98MeXbyOhPv



Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Compass
Driver Information Centre
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
76 L Fuel Tank
6049# Gvwr
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll

Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6.5 Touchscreen
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 Chrysler Town & Country