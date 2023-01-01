Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

101,348 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

101,348KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9556279
  Stock #: 110-3146
  VIN: 1FM5K7B87GGD26015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3146
  • Mileage 101,348 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Ford Explorer FWD Black On Beige Leather Interior

3.5L V6 Front Wheel Drive  7 Passenger Auto A/C Three-Zone Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Driver Seat  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Alloy Wheels  Proximity Keys 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 101,348 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+t6Qm4AsmSpHA1+0WOA3dwBIssVUX1p7#


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

