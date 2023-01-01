Menu
2019 Ford Transit 250

121,860 KM

Details

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autotron Automotive

1-877-385-8821

2019 Ford Transit 250

2019 Ford Transit 250

2019 Ford Transit 250 Long

2019 Ford Transit 250

2019 Ford Transit 250 Long

Location

Autotron Automotive

5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3

1-877-385-8821

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,860KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425024
  • Stock #: 53144A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 121,860 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford transit 250 long van just added to our inventory! This transit van is loaded, super clean, drives well, has a rear view back up camera, is in good condition and ready for work! Don't miss out call our sales team today and this amazing 2019 Ford Transit 250 long could be yours!

If you are in need of a van you came to the right place! We are well established and one of the most reputable commercial dealerships in the GTA.


Selling only top quality commercial vehicles for over THREE DECADES. Come on in for a test drive, some great espresso and top notch customer service.


All vehicles are sold fully certified with 6 months power train warranty included.
Many upgrades and accessories available to install as well! Great financing and leasing rates available plus extended warranties and rust protection! 

 We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with
very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.
Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8822 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/

 CARGO VANS, PICK-UP TRUCKS, CUBE VANS, REEFER VANS for sale Specializing in Ford Transit, Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, Ford Transit Connect. Ford Transit offered in a T 150 (1/2 ton) T 250 (ton) T350 (1 ton) these cargo vans come in a variety of lengths: Also available in the low roof, medium roof, and high roof. The 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 models offer an amazing reliable Ford Transit in a cab and chassis and cutaway models. Ford Motor Company also offers a fuel-efficient option for service vehicles. The GM cargos come in the 135 inch and 155-inch wheelbase in a 2500 ¾-ton and a 1-ton model. 
We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial
Box Trucks and Panel vans, we carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old.
Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different
lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof. If you are in a need
of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing
business.


HST and licensing not included in price.

 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available

Safety

Rearview Camera

