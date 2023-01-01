Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

145,450 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9934775
  2. 9934775
  3. 9934775
  4. 9934775
  5. 9934775
  6. 9934775
  7. 9934775
  8. 9934775
  9. 9934775
  10. 9934775
  11. 9934775
  12. 9934775
  13. 9934775
  14. 9934775
  15. 9934775
  16. 9934775
  17. 9934775
  18. 9934775
  19. 9934775
  20. 9934775
  21. 9934775
  22. 9934775
  23. 9934775
  24. 9934775
  25. 9934775
  26. 9934775
  27. 9934775
  28. 9934775
  29. 9934775
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934775
  • Stock #: 110-3212
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5LC079843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3212
  • Mileage 145,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Mercedes-Benz E...
 187,493 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 146,342 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE H...
 155,101 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory