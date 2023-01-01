$27,999+ tax & licensing
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
145,450KM
Used
- Stock #: 110-3212
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV5LC079843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
