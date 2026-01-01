$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GT ONLY 149,000 KMS
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GT ONLY 149,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS MAZDA 5 GT FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BRILLIANT BLACK!!ONLY 149,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!2.5L 4 CYLINDER!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!HEATED SEATS!!BLACK LEATHER WITH RED PIPING!!BLUETOOTH READY!!ICE COLD FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!1 OWNER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
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