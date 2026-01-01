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<p>WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS MAZDA 5 GT FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BRILLIANT BLACK!!ONLY 149,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!2.5L 4 CYLINDER!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!HEATED SEATS!!BLACK LEATHER WITH RED PIPING!!BLUETOOTH READY!!ICE COLD FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!1 OWNER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!</p><p style=text-align: center;>WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! </p><p style=text-align: center;>EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT ONLY 149,000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
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2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT ONLY 149,000 KMS

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

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Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1cw2dl8c0137168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!CHECK OUT THIS MAZDA 5 GT FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BRILLIANT BLACK!!ONLY 149,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!2.5L 4 CYLINDER!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!HEATED SEATS!!BLACK LEATHER WITH RED PIPING!!BLUETOOTH READY!!ICE COLD FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITION!!POWER SUNROOF!!ALLOYS!!1 OWNER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 7,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
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416-822-5204

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2012 Mazda MAZDA5