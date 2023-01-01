$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2015 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Tech
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9972134
- Stock #: N114462A
- VIN: 5NPE34AF5FH112845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2015 Hyundai Sonata. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
This Hyundai Sonata Passed the Test!
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Redesigned for 2015 introducing the all new Hyundai Sonata. Its expressive new exterior is the latest iteration of Hyundai's signature design language, Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. And a new Sport trim includes visual details that give Sonata's sophisticated design an athletic edge. Enjoy the sun, the moon and the stars through Sonata's available, class-exclusive, panoramic sunroof. Sonata's confident new style also redefines the family sedan interior with an ergonomic design and class-leading passenger and total interior space. Inside you will find such features as an available leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, available heated front and rear seats, and a 5-inch touchscreen color audio system with rearview camera. The available 400-watt Infinity audio system features AM/FM/CD/MP3 and 10 speakers. Sonata's 2.4L GDI engine offers plenty of horsepower, and the new Drive Mode Select is a unique feature in its class that modifies steering inputs and engine mapping for optimal performance. Looking for more power? The 245-hp turbocharged 2.0L GDI engine is equipped on the Sport 2.0T model. The Sonata's available navigation system makes getting to your destination easier. Use voice-recognition or the interactive 8-inch touchscreen for directions without distractions. Use your smartphone connection for Destination Search powered by Google and added functionality including remote start, stop and climate control, plus additional multimedia capabilities including Pandora. Available safety features include Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning systems.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
VENETIAN RED METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH W/LEATHER BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season.
Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Sonata today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.