Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Elantra
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
IRON GRAY PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6JU651155

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,989 KM

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Elantra
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
IRON GRAY PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

6 Speed Automatic

2018 Hyundai Elantra