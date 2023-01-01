2021 Hyundai Venue

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 9 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9990413

9990413 Stock #: S34343

S34343 VIN: KMHRC8A32MU074343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,906 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.