1987 Mazda RX-7

30,000 KM

Details

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

Location

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8648360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine Rotary
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1987 Mazda RX 7 in beautiful red colour all original one owner car only 30,000 km all Original. car will be on Prince Edward Island June 12, 2022 once I get car I will give it a good cleaning and take more pictures

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

