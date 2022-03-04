$16,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Rocky Point Sales
902-954-1915
1987 Mazda RX-7
Location
Rocky Point Sales
10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0
902-954-1915
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8648360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine Rotary
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
