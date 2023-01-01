Menu
2006 Honda Civic

123,000 KM

Details

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Honda Civic low kilometres 123,000 km

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

