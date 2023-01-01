Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Camry

153,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,300

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

  1. 1696441510
  2. 1696441510
  3. 1696441510
  4. 1696441510
  5. 1696441510
  6. 1696441510
  7. 1696441510
  8. 1696441510
  9. 1696441510
  10. 1696441510
  11. 1696441510
  12. 1696441510
  13. 1696441510
  14. 1696441510
  15. 1696441510
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,300

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Camry lady, driven low kilometres all new brakes inspected and ready for the road. Interior is mint exterior is excellent with a few minor scratches.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rocky Point Sales

1985 Chevrolet Camar...
 231,000 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 172,800 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
1989 Cadillac Fleetw...
 109,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Email Rocky Point Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

Call Dealer

902-954-XXXX

(click to show)

902-954-1915

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory