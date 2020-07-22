2009 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Driver Knee Airbag Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Driver/front passenger frontal airbags Front seat-mounted side airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down Retained accessory pwr Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Accessory pwr outlets Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers Front & rear cup holders Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Door Map Pockets Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front centre console box w/lid Remote fuel lid release Temporary spare tire Front seatback pockets Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season P215/60R16 all-season tires Windows rear window defogger Rear Defrost PWR MOONROOF Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Unique grille

Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Locking glove box Front stabilizer bar Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Driver footrest Overhead sunglass storage Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Keyless Start Front & rear splash guards CVT Transmission Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors 3-point seat belts in all positions Knee Air Bag High solar energy-absorbing window glass Vertical headrest adjust Silver-accented interior trim Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters A/T LED rear tail lamps 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gas/Electric Hybrid Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel Generic Sun/Moonroof Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs Chrome tail pipe Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest 2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter Fuel Capacity: 65L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.