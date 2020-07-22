2009 Toyota Camry

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front centre console box w/lid
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Colour-keyed door handles
Overhead sunglass storage
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Front & rear splash guards
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
3-point seat belts in all positions
High solar energy-absorbing window glass
Silver-accented interior trim
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest
2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine
Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps
Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter
