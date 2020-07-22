Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

349,161 KM

Details Features

$3,997

+ tax & licensing
$3,997

+ taxes & licensing

Summerside Toyota

855-602-1946

Hybrid

Hybrid

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

349,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5540940
  • Stock #: 9028N
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K29U079028

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9028N
  • Mileage 349,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Retained accessory pwr
Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Accessory pwr outlets
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Front & rear cup holders
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Door Map Pockets
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front centre console box w/lid
Remote fuel lid release
Temporary spare tire
Front seatback pockets
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
P215/60R16 all-season tires
rear window defogger
Rear Defrost
PWR MOONROOF
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Unique grille
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Front stabilizer bar
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Driver footrest
Overhead sunglass storage
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Keyless Start
Front & rear splash guards
CVT Transmission
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
3-point seat belts in all positions
Knee Air Bag
High solar energy-absorbing window glass
Vertical headrest adjust
Silver-accented interior trim
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
A/T
LED rear tail lamps
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
Chrome tail pipe
Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest
2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine
Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps
Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter
Fuel Capacity: 65L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

