2016 Jeep Cherokee

76,625 KM

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Summerside Toyota

855-602-1946

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

76,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5540985
  • Stock #: 4567N
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB4GW114567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front fog lamps
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Body-coloured door handles
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Normal Duty Suspension
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
3.734 Axle Ratio
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
True Blue Pearl
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
9-Speed A/T
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
GPS Antenna Input
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fuel Capacity: 59.1L
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

