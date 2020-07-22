2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variable Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Front fog lamps Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Knee Air Bag Cloth Door Trim Insert A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel 3.734 Axle Ratio 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 True Blue Pearl Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 9-Speed A/T Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit GPS Antenna Input Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Fuel Capacity: 59.1L Requires Subscription

