2016 Jeep Cherokee

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Body-coloured door handles
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
