$100/Week payments based on market value price of $19,500

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

2018 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

S

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXJC746044

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87
  • Mileage 0 KM

$100/Week payments based on market value price of $19,500

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

 

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2018 Nissan Rogue