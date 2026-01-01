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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$79/Weekly payments based on market value price of $15,995</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100 Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2019 Jeep Compass

123,757 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Compass

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
14403145

2019 Jeep Compass

Altitude

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,757KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB2KT760526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 33
  • Mileage 123,757 KM

Vehicle Description

$79/Weekly payments based on market value price of $15,995

 

Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.

 

Here to help get you driving.

 

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

 

New MVI / Oil Change

 

100 Multipoint inspection

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Dual Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

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902-918-XXXX

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902-918-5600

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2019 Jeep Compass