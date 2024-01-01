$6,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4x4 ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )
2013 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4x4 ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
195,000KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJPSBXDL213992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 396006-KZ
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4x4
Automatique
195 000 KM
TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
1 PROPRIÉTAIRE
ROULE COMME NEUF
Groupe Électrique Complet
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Trax-2013-id10608193.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
