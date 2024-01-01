Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4x4 Automatique 195 000 KM TRÈS PROPRE TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU 1 PROPRIÉTAIRE ROULE COMME NEUF Groupe Électrique Complet Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Trax-2013-id10608193.html

2013 Chevrolet Trax

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4x4 ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )

2013 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4x4 ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJPSBXDL213992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 396006-KZ
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4x4
Automatique
195 000 KM

TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
1 PROPRIÉTAIRE

ROULE COMME NEUF

Groupe Électrique Complet

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Trax-2013-id10608193.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Chevrolet Trax