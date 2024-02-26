Menu
<p>2013 Kia Optima Automatique 122 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Toit Ouvrant Vitré Climatiseur Écran Radio Multimedia Sièges chauffants Beaucoup plus Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-26 -Changement dhuile et filtre Neuf -1 Balljoint Neuf -1 Link kit Neuf -1 Tie Rod Neuve Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Optima-2013-id10471011.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Optima-2013-id10471011.html</a>

2013 Kia Optima

122,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

( 122 000 KM - AUTOMATIQUE )

2013 Kia Optima

( 122 000 KM - AUTOMATIQUE )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
VIN KNAGM4A79D5343353

  Exterior Colour Blanc
  Interior Colour Noir
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 3144004-SAG
  Mileage 122,000 KM

2013 Kia Optima
Automatique
122 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Toit Ouvrant Vitré
Climatiseur
Écran Radio Multimedia
Sièges chauffants
Beaucoup plus

Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-26
-Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
-1 Balljoint Neuf
-1 Link kit Neuf
-1 Tie Rod Neuve

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Optima-2013-id10471011.html

Laval
H7K2J8

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2013 Kia Optima