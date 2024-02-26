$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima
( 122 000 KM - AUTOMATIQUE )
2013 Kia Optima
( 122 000 KM - AUTOMATIQUE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3144004-SAG
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Kia Optima
Automatique
122 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Toit Ouvrant Vitré
Climatiseur
Écran Radio Multimedia
Sièges chauffants
Beaucoup plus
Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-26
-Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
-1 Balljoint Neuf
-1 Link kit Neuf
-1 Tie Rod Neuve
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Optima-2013-id10471011.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autos BB
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
450-963-8888