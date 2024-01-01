Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

58,359 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

SE, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFFANT, CUIR, BLUETOOTH

2018 Toyota Camry

SE, CAMERA, SIEGES CHAUFFANT, CUIR, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,359KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK8JU114769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24A102
  • Mileage 58,359 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Bien entretenu

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, Well maintained

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Collision Avoidance System

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Toyota Camry