2020 Audi A5 Sportback

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+Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

92,820 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

PROGRESSIV QUATTRO, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANT

Watch This Vehicle
14088927

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

PROGRESSIV QUATTRO, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

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Contact Seller

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
92,820KM
VIN WAUFNCF58LA003286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26A099
  • Mileage 92,820 KM

Vehicle Description

+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available



Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

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873-800-XXXX

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873-800-1002

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$27,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2020 Audi A5 Sportback