2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Système dévitement de collision / Collision warning system +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Système dassistance conduite / Driver assist technology +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

29,556 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

LT AWD, 449KM AUTONOMIE, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG

Watch This Vehicle
14074668

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

LT AWD, 449KM AUTONOMIE, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 14074668
  2. 14074668
  3. 14074668
  4. 14074668
  5. 14074668
  6. 14074668
  7. 14074668
  8. 14074668
  9. 14074668
  10. 14074668
  11. 14074668
  12. 14074668
  13. 14074668
  14. 14074668
  15. 14074668
  16. 14074668
  17. 14074668
  18. 14074668
  19. 14074668
  20. 14074668
  21. 14074668
  22. 14074668
  23. 14074668
  24. 14074668
  25. 14074668
  26. 14074668
  27. 14074668
  28. 14074668
  29. 14074668
  30. 14074668
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
29,556KM
VIN 3GNKDBRJ9RS178653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,556 KM

Vehicle Description

+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Système d'évitement de collision / Collision warning system
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Système d'assistance conduite / Driver assist technology
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available



Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2021 MINI 3 Door TOIT PANO, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CUIR, CAMERA for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2021 MINI 3 Door TOIT PANO, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CUIR, CAMERA 32,904 KM $21,450 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG® 4MATIC, DECAPOTABLE, AUDIO BURMESTER for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG® 4MATIC, DECAPOTABLE, AUDIO BURMESTER 40,742 KM $39,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura RDX ELITE AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, ASSISTANCE CONDUITE, CUIR for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Acura RDX ELITE AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, ASSISTANCE CONDUITE, CUIR 172,210 KM $17,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV