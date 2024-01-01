Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

47,500 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 10903307
  2. 10903307
  3. 10903307
  4. 10903307
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH8KLA01897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DVEA
  • Mileage 47,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

2019 Ford Ranger